How much is Disney willing to sacrifice to the cult of woke?

Earlier this month, Disney announced it is continuing to lose massive sums of money, $512 million in the most-recent quarter, on its streaming service Disney+. Disney stock is down 56% from their March 2021 high. And their one revenue producing asset, their amusement parks, saw a downturn in attendance this summer.

To combat this, Disney has not gone back to basics and focused on the family friendly entertainment that made it an amusement behemoth. No, it’s continued down its woke path to ruin, making sure to leave nothing in its wake.

Rachel Zegler, who will be starring in a live action remake of the classic "Snow White," slated to be released next year, has been on a promotional tour talking about how much she hates Snow White.

Zegler has criticized the relationship between Snow White and the prince in the original movie. "The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird."

Perhaps Zegler has never read a fairytale before. Generally the dashing prince doesn’t submit a five-page letter of consent to the princess in order to wake her from the evil spell she has been put under by a witch.

And 1937 is a bit more modern than Snow White’s actual origins. It was first published in "Grimms' Fairy Tales," by the Brothers Grimm, in 1812 and possibly based on folk tales from even earlier than that. Zegler finds all of that weird, weird.

Many of Disney’s problems stem from the company openly trying to indoctrinate children into leftist thinking. They prominently picked a fight with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his Parental Rights in Education bill that stopped inappropriate materials being taught to kids in K-3rd grade. Then a leak of their internal meeting showed Disney executives openly discussing how to hide propaganda in their films.

The Snow White brouhaha, however, goes beyond politics. Disney has long had a core audience who were willing to stick with Disney despite political disagreements. Zegler isn’t just pushing the usual woke nonsense that Disney has come to embrace, she’s also challenging Disney’s history and attacking a beloved classic movie.

Her criticisms, of course, can apply to many Disney movies. It isn’t just Snow White that is saved by true love’s kiss. "Cinderella," "Beauty and the Beast," "Sleeping Beauty" and others will have to be discarded if Zegler’s perspective is the prevailing one.

It doesn’t help that the rewrite also scraps the dwarves in favor of "magical creatures" of various physical descriptions. Disney fans might be OK with change but not when it accompanies the lead actress trashing the original film.

Disney fan site "Inside the Magic" noted that the changes have ruined the film’s charm. "Because Disney has shoehorned their first princess to fit a clunky 'girl-boss' narrative, they’ve stripped away all the bits and bobs that make the story magical. With no love story, no whimsical wonder, and no dwarves, is it even Snow White anymore?"

David Hand, the son of the original film's director, has said the remake is "insulting" to his father’s work.

Disney executives haven’t listened to conservatives and moderates who have told them that they are destroying a beloved company. They haven’t heard the pleas of parents to stop producing content meant to indoctrinate instead of entertain. "Snow White" will be a test whether they listen to their superfans or whether ideology will continue to trump profit for the company.

