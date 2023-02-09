New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz alleges Disney+ is digging its grave after the company’s reboot cartoon "Proud Family" appears to fully promote critical race theory to kids.

The 2000-era series, which follows the lives of African American teens, shows characters demanding racial reparations and telling the child audience the U.S. was founded on "systemic prejudice, racism and White Supremacy."

"I think Disney is digging its own grave with this woke nonsense," Markowicz told "America Reports" on Wednesday. "They seemed to be on a better path in the last year. They replaced their CEO and had been quiet on political matters, but there's a rot inside this company with leftists in position of power who have decided they simply must insert political messaging to children."

The author said the new series, which even implies President Lincoln had nothing to do with freeing the slaves, is going to "bomb" because even parents on the left don’t want their children to be "indoctrinated by cartoons."

"It's creepy and everyone knows it," she said.

The show’s executive producer, Latoya Raveneau, stated she had a "not-at-all secret gay agenda" in a Disney staff meeting, according to the previous Fox News Report.

"Our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my not-at-all secret gay agenda," she said. "All that momentum that I felt, like that sense of I don't have to be afraid, to like, let's have these two characters kiss… I was just, wherever I could, adding queerness... No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me."

As the left continues to use kids as "child soldiers" for their woke messaging, Markowicz told Disney this mentality will bring harm.

"My message to Disney is stop this now before you implode. You will never be woke enough. The concessions that you are making to your far-left employees will never satisfy them."

Walt Disney’s vision for the company was very pro-American, she reminded.

"What nation does not have a dark history? What nation has a spotless history?," she asked. "None of them. America is the greatest, freest nation in the history of the world and we should really honor that and appreciate it and I think that we should teach our kids that."

Fox News Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.