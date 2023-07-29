Filmmaker Oliver Stone lamented on a podcast that he regrets voting for President Joe Biden, noting the president may lead America into World War 3.

Stone spoke on a recent episode of commentator Russell Brand’s talk show "Stay Free" on Rumble. Stone won international fame for his documentaries, one of which was "Ukraine on Fire." This documentary is described on IMDb as one that details the ousting of Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych in a "coup d'état" aided by the United States government in 2014.

Stone spoke about producing the documentary and how it explains the origins of the current war raging in Eastern Europe.

"You have to look at the reasons for this war, and whenever you do, the Americans like to simplify and say it’s a question of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. That’s very simplistic and very black-and-white," he said, recounting how he produced "Ukraine on Fire" which he argued, "explains the origins of this war in the coup d'état of 2014 which was sponsored and supported thoroughly by the United States, it was a very deep plan to penetrate the Russian Federation."

He then slammed the "Neoconservative movement who started the war in Iraq" who yet remain "deep inside our government," citing prominent figures like Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He went on to add that "Biden is an old Cold Warrior, and he really hates the old Soviet Union which he confounds again with the Russian Federation, which is not communist."

Stone warned that unless the United States changes its "suicidal" course, it faces a "potential World War 3" and then slammed Biden’s leadership.

"If we don’t stop this, what Biden is doing, this guy is – I voted for him – I made a mistake, I was thinking he was an old man now that he would calm down, that he would be more mellow and so-forth, I didn’t see that at all," he said. "I see a man who maybe is not in charge of his own administration. Who knows?"

Stone warned, "it seems that he’s dragging us stupidly into a confrontation with a power that is not going to give. This is their borders. This is their world. This is NATO going into Ukraine. This is a whole other story."

He also argued that the conflict has the United States being "dragged" into a volatile conflict similar to that which sparked in the Balkans in World War 1.

Stone noted the ethnic complexity of this conflict in that "our allies are rabid anti-Russian people" and have been fighting against ethnic Russians who live in eastern Ukraine, claiming that the media does not recognize that these ethnic Russians have been seeking autonomy, "that’s all they asked for in 2014."

He followed by claiming that a negotiation for ethnic Russian autonomy in eastern Ukraine had almost been reached toward the start of the war in 2022, until "America squelched it," suggesting, "they didn’t want the deal, they didn’t want the peace treaty. They don’t want to give autonomy to Donetsk and Lugansk. Now look where we are. It’s gotten worse, and it’s going to get worse."