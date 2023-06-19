Dionne Warwick is recovering after suffering from a "minor" medical issue that resulted in a canceled performance.

Warwick's rep confirmed to Fox News Digital that she "is on the mend" and "doing well," noting that any dates that have been canceled will be rescheduled.

The legendary singer, 82, was slated to take the stage just outside of Chicago at Rivers Casino Des Plaines on June 24.

Warwick has a handful of other shows scheduled throughout the summer.

The "That's What Friends Are For" singer was set to take the stage June 23 in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, however, according to the AXS event site, that show has been pushed back to Oct. 7.

She is still expected to perform on July 21 in Riverhead, New York, and again in Selbyville, Delaware, on Aug. 9.

DIONNE WARWICK UPDATES FANS ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH PETE DAVIDSON AFTER SHOOTING HER SHOT ON TWITTER

Also, she is scheduled to appear in Gethsemane, Kentucky, on Aug. 11, Sept. 1 in Ojai, California, and will finish off the summer shows in Beverly Hills on Sept. 2.

It's unclear if the rest of her scheduled summer performances will continue as planned.

Earlier this year, Warwick teamed up with country legend Dolly Parton for the first time in their impressive careers.

During an interview with Fox News Digital in February, Warwick and son Damon Elliott discussed how their collaboration with Parton came to be and how happy Warwick was to be working with the country music icon.

"To put it in one word, fun," Warwick said about working with Parton. "Well, that's what she is. She is just a bundle of joy and laughter and, just being who she is, which is so refreshing. I can't tell you, just really refreshing."

Warwick has previously referred to Parton as one of her musical inspirations, telling Fox News Digital, "She epitomizes what my mentors always told me. She is who she is, and there's no two ways about it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You don't have to guess who or what Dolly Parton is. She is Dolly Parton, period," Warwick added.

The two worked together on the gospel track, "Peace Like a River," a song Parton wrote and Elliott produced. Music legends Parton and Warwick filmed a music video for the song in Nashville in February.

"I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols, Dionne Warwick," Dolly shared in a statement posted to her website. "I have loved her for years and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her."

Both Warwick and Parton are legends in the music industry, breaking down barriers for women, making it easier for those who came after them. Warwick has a career total of 14 Grammy Award nominations with five wins in the best R&B vocal performance and best R&B recording categories, among others.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contrbuted to this report