The amazing world of dinosaurs is a wonder for all.
As scientists, paleontologists and others continue to unravel evidence from millions of years of prehistoric activity — including the activities of such iconic creatures as dino king T. Rex — there is still much to learn about those that once roamed the Earth.
In this fun lifestyle quiz, test your knowledge of dinosaurs — see how well you do!
Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!
Have you tried our American wildlife quiz? Try it here!
What about our planets quiz? Check it out!
To check out more than 65 quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here.