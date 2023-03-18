Country star Dierks Bentley is reflecting on his music career ahead of his summer tour.

With the release of his much-anticipated project "Gravel & Gold," Bentley explained how his tenth studio album ranges from bluegrass music tracks to traditional country music.

"I've tried to change and grow … get better at what I'm doing. But, at the end of the day, I'm still the same guy I've always been. Making music that feels good to me," Bentley told People magazine in an interview.

"I've got nothing to lose."

Fans will recognize some of the melodies from his previous hit songs "High Note" and "Old Pickup."

Bentley admitted he enjoys going with the flow of his music, and he never predetermines what the end result of his album will sound like.

"I don't know what the sound of a particular album is ever going to be," Bentley told the outlet.

"I don't feel like I need to try to put it in words. I just live in that uncomfortable knife's edge of uncertainty, which is not a fun place to be, but that's really where anything good comes from."

Despite his successful career, the 47-year-old musician expressed he’s always looking for ways to improve his music while creating tracks he personally enjoys.

Once the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country in 2020, Bentley found himself at a crossroads with his professional career and personal life.

"I was living in Colorado, and all I knew for sure is that I just wanted to stay there," Bentley confessed.

"I remember the song 'Gone' got pitched to me, and my wife … heard it, and she really loved it. So, I cut it, but I still was at this point that I wasn't really thinking about music at all."

The "Somewhere on a Beach" singer noted he wanted to extend his stay in Colorado but his wife and kids wanted to move back (to Nashville). Bentley was happy with the decision since it inspired him to create his new album, "Gravel & Gold."

"'Gold' is really a song about how your frame of mind can change your perspective on something," he added.

He wrote the hit single alongside Luke Dick, Ashley Gorley and Ross Copperman.

"Gravel can be gold if you look at it from the right perspective. That's really where my headspace was.

"But, really, the entirety of the album all ties back to the song ‘Same Ol' Me.' … The further you go, sometimes there you are. This album is a lot like my first record. It feels like a full-circle moment in a way."

Bentley will kick off his tour June 1 in Toronto, Canada, and conclude it Aug. 26 at Auburn, Washington.