Being an actress is both a blessing and a "curse" – just ask Diane Lane.

The Oscar nominee started acting at age 6 and made her film debut opposite Sir Laurence Olivier at age 13. Despite her successful decades-long career, she's still hopeful that Hollywood will keep calling.

"I don’t think that there’s anything that I’ve refused to see," the 58-year-old chuckled to Fox News Digital about her past films. "I feel compelled to see the results – the end results. It’s so interesting because, for me, I describe this work as almost being like a quilt maker. In film … we perfect each scene. And then, when I get to see it, it’s all strung together into this larger tapestry. And of course, I would’ve done some things differently in hindsight."

"The curse of being an actor is that you never want your last job to be your last job," she said. "So, it kind of compels me to keep going and trying to improve my craft. And … the highlight is who we get to work with and the stories we get to tell, to bring people together, to create more empathy in the world and compassion for other people’s experiences, and [to] think about things from different points of view."

"That’s why I love my job," she continued. "So, I haven’t refused to watch anything yet. I hope that doesn’t come up, actually. I wonder what that would be."

Currently, Lane is starring in the new AppleTV+ series "Extrapolations." The show, written, directed and produced by Scott Z. Burns of "Contagion," explores eight stories of people faced with an uncertain future as the planet’s existence is at stake due to climate change and global warming.

"Extrapolations" features an all-star cast that includes Lane as well as Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Matthew Rhys, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire, Forest Whitaker and Indira Varma, among others.

Lane’s episodes include Norton, 53, and Michael Gandolfini, the son of late "Sopranos" star James Gandolfini. Lane and the patriarch previously worked together in the 2011 drama "Cinema Verite." The actor passed away in 2013 at age 51.

"I’m very honored," Lane said about working with the young actor. "And I’m sure that James is deeply gratified from wherever he’s beaming his love from today because he’s always beaming love."

Gandolfini previously starred in 2021’s "The Many Saints of Newark," a "Sopranos" prequel. The 23-year-old played a teenage Tony Soprano, inhabiting the indelible mob boss played by his father.

But these days, Gandolfini is eager to showcase his talent as an actor. And he’s grateful that Hollywood has embraced him with open arms.

"I love my job," Gandolfini told Fox News Digital. "I’m very grateful to be able to be in this profession and to have had the opportunities to work with incredible people. … It’s been a real privilege. I’m very lucky and very grateful to do a job that I really love."

Gandolfini described Lane as "a hero of mine and someone who I really look up to."

"[It’s] beautiful that Scott was able to blend these two amazing worlds, which is a scientific view of what’s happening in our world," he explained about their series. "But also, it’s a show about people. It’s still a show about families and disagreements. … To be able to take something that can feel so large and so scary and too big for our brains but grounded in an emotional sense with people … it was such a joy."

But "Extrapolations" may leave some viewers with dread. Many believed that Burns’ 2011 movie "Contagion" predicted 2020’s coronavirus pandemic.

Should we be worried today?

"This is a strong introduction," said Lane. "… And I think [this story is] in great hands because Scott Burns has a fantastic, impeccable imagination. And he supports it with science that he makes himself aware of with specialists in the field. … When you promote a film, and they say, ‘In a world,’ I’m like, ‘Well, how about in the world we’re living in?’"

"I would say it’s sort of a long time coming, this story," she added.