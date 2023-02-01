The 4-year-old son of a California doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff on Jan. 2 not only survived the 250-foot drop; he did not sustain any injuries, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, was charged on Monday with three counts of first-degree attempted murder after allegedly driving himself, his wife, and their two children — the 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl — off Devil's Slide near California Highway 1 in his Tesla.

"Everybody's been talking about … how only a Tesla could drop 250 feet and everybody survives. Well, for the 4-year-old [boy] who was in a child seat, no injuries at all," Wagstaffe told Fox News Digital. "…Every parent ought to keep that in mind."

The 7-year-old girl, who was also in a child seat, sustained "significant" injuries but was released from the hospital "fairly quickly" and will not have "long-term" physical complications, the DA's office was told.

"It's a shocker," Wagstaffe saiad. " … I've seen all the photos and video of the car at the bottom, and … knowing that area, knowing that cliff, my belief is that those four people — every single day for the rest of their lives — that they wake up in the morning, they should say thank you."

Meanwhile, Patel's wife, Neha Patel, is the only victim still in the hospital recovering, but Wagstaffe is hoping she might be willing to tell authorities more about what happened that day, and in the days leading up to Patel's alleged murder-suicide attempt, once she is able.

Immediately after the crash, Neha Patel apparently told first responders, "He tried to kill us," and, "He intentionally drove off the side," according to Wagstaffe.

"What we don't have is any further description of that because they immediately told her, ‘Calm down. We need to give you medical attention,’ because she suffered probably the most serious injuries," the DA explained.

Aside from that initial comment to paramedics, Wagstaffe said witnesses and video footage from the Tom Lantos Tunnel, which Patel drove through before the crash, seem to show Patel's Tesla driving straight off the cliff without braking or attempting to serve to safety.

"Without getting into too much detail…there was no weaving back-and-forth, there appeared to be nothing mechanically wrong going on with the vehicle, there were no tail lights ignited, there were no braking … or skidding," Wagstaffe said of what witnesses described.

Patel will enter a plea on Feb. 9 and is currently being held without bail.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officer Mark Andrew said on Jan. 3 that he did not believe the Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the crash off the 'Devil's Slide' cliff, south of the Tom Lantos tunnels on State Highway 1.

First responders who arrived at the scene on Jan. 2 noticed the white Tesla about 250 feet down the cliff and noticed victims still moving inside the vehicle.

Rescuers were able to pull the two children from the vehicle using a "jaws of life" tool and pulled Patel and his wife from the vehicle's windows.

"We go there all the time for cars over the cliff, and they never live. This was an absolute miracle," Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said after the crash.

Investigators will now examine the Tesla to determine if there were any mechanical issues with the vehicle prior to the crash, which could strengthen the defense's argument in court.

California officials believe Patel's actions were "intentional."

Authorities are asking additional witnesses to call the CHP-San Francisco Area at 415-557-1094.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett and The Associated Press contributed to this report.