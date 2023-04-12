Michigan police broke out their cowboy skills after they found a miniature horse galloping through the streets of Detroit on Wednesday morning.

The Detroit Police Department's (DPD) Second Precinct received a call about a small pony exploring the Detroit neighborhood.

"Caller says there is a brown miniature pony with a leash on it running up and down the street. Caller is trying to stop this pony," the DPD dispatcher called out.

Officers arrived on the scene and used unusual means to capture the escaped suspect.

"The horse is galloping, right now we're headed north," a DPD officers is heard saying.

After tracking down the pony, officers corralled the horse before lassoing the pony and tying the disobedient pony to the police cruiser's front bumper.

"Officers were able to get a little lasso around his neck and tie it to the bumper of the vehicle," Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told FOX 2.

Since officers were unable to transport the animal back to headquarters, they called the mounted division who brought a horse trailer to transport the pony.

"Officers called mounted division, and they came out with their trailer and the pony, horse, whatever it is - is comfortably in Clarkston, Michigan," Fitzgerald said.

After, police transported the pony to the Abraham Ranch in Clarkston, Michigan. Police are still searching for the lost pony's owners.

"It's great to be a DPD Officer," DPD's 2nd Precinct tweeted out about the incident. "Never know what the day will bring."