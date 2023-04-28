Detroit police on Friday took an unnamed, male person of interest into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover.

Authorities found Hoover, 53, shot dead inside his home in the Boston-Edison Historic District on Sunday.

"Preliminarily, our investigation reveals that this is an incident where the two parties knew each other. We have no reason to believe the community is … at any risk. This was not a random act," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Friday press conference.

He added that the shooting does not appear to be a "random" case in which the suspect or suspects may have broken into the victim's home.

"Everything points to them knowing each other, but the investigation continues," White said without elaborating on the nature of the person's relationship to Hoover.

Police took the person of interest into custody on an unrelated charge, but White believes he may have information about Hoover's death.

"I'm confident that this person of interest who is in custody on an unrelated charge will provide some information for us as to what occurred," White said.

The police chief also denied rumors that the person of interest previously lived in Hoover's home.

"I don't know if he ever resided there. That's not what drew our attention and focus to him," White said.

The police chief expects to make another announcement in the case "very soon" once investigators are done questioning the person of interest.

Dr. Devon Hoover's death has rocked the Detroit medical community and mystified locals.

"Dr. Hoover was an amazing neurosurgeon who literally made me whole again," his former patient, Sheryl Gibbs Leaver, told Fox News Digital. "He got me in right away, because he saw how bad I was from my MRI. He took so much time explaining the surgery option and showing me how bad my spine was."

"So many people are writing testimonials about him being a caring and amazing doctor,

and all of it is so true. I am heartbroken by all of this and hope his killer is caught and brought to justice," she continued.

The Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating Hoover's shooting death, which could be linked to a domestic situation, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

The doctor's body was found in the attic of his sprawling Boston-Edison home, wrapped in a sheet, and his car was found abandoned on the west side of Detroit, the outlet reported.

The motive for the shooting also is unclear. The Wayne County Medical Examiner on Wednesday ruled Hoover's death a homicide, according to The Detroit Free Press.

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr and Greg Norman contributed to this report.