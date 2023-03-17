A man who tried to rob another man at gunpoint outside a Michigan liquor store was shot in the chest by a concealed carry permit holder and eventually arrested.

Police in Detroit, Michigan, say that they responded to a call of gunshots last month and found a victim with his hands raised over his head who told them he had a concealed pistol license, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The victim told police that a man with a ski mask and a Detroit Lions jacket had followed him and his friend into a liquor store and then back outside before pulling a gun on them.

The suspect is said to have pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the concealed carry holder's friend unless the concealed carry holder turned over his wallet.

The concealed carry holder then pulled out a gun as he was being patted down by the suspect and shot him in the chest.

The suspect, later identified as Joshua Fordham, was later found on the ground nearby by police suffering from a gunshot wound.

Click 2 Detroit reported that Fordham pleaded guilty in March 2014 to armed robbery and was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison.

Fordham is not legally allowed to own a gun and is facing a charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.