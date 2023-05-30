DeAndre Hopkins is going to have plenty of suitors after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals last week following three years with the Cards.

One team that could make sense for the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is the Cleveland Browns given his rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The two played together seven years as members of the Houston Texans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watson spoke about the possibility Tuesday.

"Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk. We’ve been talking since the Houston days, and whenever he was in Arizona, we were always talking," the star quarterback said at a charity team golf outing, via The Plain-Dealer of Cleveland.

"He’s always been a brother of mine since I was coming out of high school. Our connection, our relationship has always been great. And I know there’s a lot of things swirling around in the media about him possibly coming to Cleveland. For me, my answer to that is, of course, we’d love to have him.

EX-JETS RUNNING BACK LE’VEON BELL RIPS FORMER COACH ADAM GASE, ADMITS TO MARIJUANA USE BEFORE NFL GAMES

"He knows that. We have a lot of connections, but it’s kind of out my range of things of trying to coordinate things. All I can do is make a call and see what happens and let (general manager Andrew Berry) do the rest."

Hopkins’ best season came in 2018. He had 115 catches for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns with the Texans. In 2017, he led the NFL with 13 touchdown catches.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski also addressed the potential of adding Hopkins.

"I really, really like our wide receiver room," he said. "I love the guys that are in there. Andrew and his crew are always looking at every avenue, so I won’t comment specifically on the player other than to say that I really like our roster."

The Browns were 7-10 last season. The team finished 14th in yards gained and 18th in points scored.