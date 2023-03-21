Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no doubt he would beat President Biden should he ultimately decide to toss his hat into the 2024 presidential race.

During an interview with Fox Nation's Piers Morgan, which will air Thursday on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," DeSantis pointed to his massive re-election victory last year as the formula for him to prevail in a potential matchup with Biden.

"I won with independents by 18 points," he told Morgan, "and so that will be the same formula that we would take, and honestly forget about me, I think anybody should take the formula like that nationally."

"You can’t win with just Republicans. You’ve gotta win with independents, and you need to convince some of these Democrats, which I was able to do in Florida, because they’re not woke, they don’t like some of the nonsense going on. They want their streets safe, and they want quality education. So I think you could appeal to people across the canvas," he added.

DeSantis told Morgan that if he "were to run," he would put his focus squarely on Biden and his failures as president. "I think he’s failed the country. I think the country wants a change. I think they want a fresh start and a new direction and so we’ll be very vocal about that," he said.

When asked specifically if he thought he could beat Biden, he said, "I think so."

DeSantis reiterated that he had not yet made a final decision on whether he would ultimately run, but has begun making trips to the early primary contest states. He visited Iowa for an event earlier this month, and is set to headline the New Hampshire GOP's annual Amos Tuck Dinner on April 14.

He told Morgan it was "humbling" that people had been urging him to run, but said to "stay tuned" on what the future holds.

"That sounds like almost a yes," Morgan said.

"It’s a stay tuned!" DeSantis responded.