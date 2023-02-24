Twitter users ripped apart a Huffington Post article that appeared to take the side of a convicted murderer and death row inmate whose last words to Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., before execution were "s*** our d***s."

The Huffington Post piece framed Donald Dillbeck – a man convicted of two murders, one of which earned him a spot on death row in 1991 – as a victim of DeSantis. The headline stated, "Florida Executes Man Used As ‘Political Pawn’ By Ron DeSantis."

The piece’s author Jessica Schulberg wrote, "Florida on Thursday executed 59-year-old Donald Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death 32 years ago by a non-unanimous jury under a death penalty statute that has since been found unconstitutional."

Seeming to criticize the state’s Republican governor in the report, Schulberg added, "The timing of his execution appears to be part of a push by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to bring back death sentences by non-unanimous juries."

She added, "DeSantis, who is expected to run for president, signed Dillbeck’s death warrant last month on the same day that he floated changing state law to allow non-unanimous juries to impose death sentences."

The author quoted the inmate’s profane last words directed at the governor. Dillbeck reportedly said, "I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up. But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse. He’s taken a lot from a lot of people. I speak for all men, women and children. He’s put his foot on our necks. Ron DeSantis and other people like him can s—k our d—s."

Huffington Post’s framing of the piece on social media drew sharp criticism. The Twitter caption for the article gave no context to the story except for Dillbeck’s condemnation of DeSantis. It said, "’I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up,’ said Donald Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death by a non-unanimous jury. ‘But I know Ron DeSantis has done a lot worse.’"

Combined with Schulberg’s anti-DeSantis headline, the piece prompted Twitter users to accuse the outlet of siding with the convicted murderer over the Republican governor.

In response to the story, DeSantis rapid response director Christina Pushaw listed out the offenses committed by Dillbeck and shamed the outlet for appearing to call him the victim. She tweeted, "Perspective... this monster killed a police officer, went to jail, escaped, stabbed this mom to death in a parking lot at the Tallahassee Mall at random, and Huffington Post thinks HE is the victim."

DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern commented on the outlet’s post, asking, "What is wrong with you?"

Conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell claimed, "’This guy killed two people but thinks Ron DeSantis is worse’ stories starting to appear are how you know the left fears DeSantis way more than any other Republican."

Ryan Petty, the father of one of the Parkland, Florida shooting victims, slammed Huffington Post’s staff, tweeting, "You people are sick."

Conservative commentator John Cardillo similarly blasted the article, ".@jessicaschulb is the disgusting piece of trash @HuffPost shill who wrote this dumpster fire but failed to tell you that the savage killer stabbed a young woman to death while on the run as a convicted cop killer." He added: "She also omitted the victim’s family’s letter."

Popular conservative user PoliMath advised both the left and right to not promote the problematic people who side with them politically. He tweeted, "The left and the right need to be at Grifter Alert Level 5. Do not valorize someone just b/c they say a sentence that you can use to attack your opponents. The grifters know what to say. They can see your eyes light up when they attack your enemies."

MRC Latino director Jorge Bonilla remarked, "This is not the own you seem to think it is."

RedState writer Bonchie incredulously tweeted, "An actual headline."

Fox News Digital reached out to Huffington Post for a comment on the controversy following their article, though the outlet has yet to respond.