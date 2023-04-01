Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took multiple jabs at President Biden on Saturday during a stump speech in Pennsylvania.

DeSantis, speaking at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference 2023, called Biden a "floundering leader" and said the president's poor performance contributed to Republican gains.

"We are in the highest percentage of the vote that any Republican candidate for governor has ever received in the history of the state of Florida," DeSantis told the audience. "We were able to flip Democrat counties or urban counties like Miami-Dade County. And not only did we flip it, we won it by double digits."

DISNEY THWARTS DESANTIS' OVERSIGHT BOARD TAKEOVER USING BIZARRE LEGAL TIE TO KING CHARLES III OF ENGLAND

"It's been a massive defeat for the Democratic Party," the Florida governor said. "They did not want to see Florida go red. They threw everything but the kitchen sink to stop us. And yet, we have left the Democratic Party for dead in the state of Florida."

The Florida governor has been walking a political tightrope for months as he refuses to officially declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

At the same time, he has butted heads with both the Biden administration and former President Donald Trump's campaign — both of whom view him as a rival for the presidency.

TRUMP ALLIES STEP UP ATTACKS ON DESANTIS AHEAD OF 2024: 'HE'S NOT READY TO BE PRESIDENT'

In speeches this year, the governor has pitched his numerous conservative policy victories in Florida as a roadmap for the entire nation.

Sources in DeSantis’ wider orbit have said that any presidential campaign launch would come in the late spring or early summer, after the end of Florida’s current legislative session.

However, the governor’s recent stops in the early-voting states of Iowa and Nevada and a trip next month to New Hampshire are sparking more 2024 speculation.

DeSantis said earlier this week that his state "will not assist" in any extradition request by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg amid what he called "questionable circumstances" while slamming the charges against Trump as "un-American" and a "weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda."

The former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday after a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.