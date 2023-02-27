Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill into law that ends Disney’s self-governing power and puts the media giant under the control of a state board.

"Since the 1960s, they’ve enjoyed privileges unlike any company or individual in the state of Florida has ever enjoyed," DeSantis said at a news conference held at a firehouse minutes away from Disney World. "They had exemptions from laws that everyone else had to follow. They were able to get huge amounts of benefits without paying their fair share of taxes."

Before signing the legislation, DeSantis told attendees to check their watches so they know "what time the corporate kingdom came to an end."

"How do you give one theme park its own government and then treat all of the other theme parks differently?" he asked. "So we believe that that was not good policy. We believe that being joined at the hip with this one California-based company was not something that was justifiable or sustainable."

He added that Disney will be treated like SeaWorld and other theme parks in the state.

The bill, HB9, renames the Randy Creek Improvement district, where Disney World is housed, to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District that may only have term-limited members who are not recent employees or have been contracted by Disney in the past three years.

"My signature will also end Disney’s exemption from Florida building code and Florida fire prevention code. It will end Disney’s exemption from state regulatory reviews and approval," DeSantis said of the bill.

DeSantis announced the five names of the new board members that will have their first meeting next week. He added that one of the first items on the agenda for them will be reviewing the compensation for the first responders in the area.

"We have people that want to see Disney be what Walt envisioned," DeSantis said.

Following the signing, DeSantis was presented with an ax from the firefighters at the station hosting the conference.