Sixty Florida state troopers are being sent to Miami Beach to assist local authorities over the weekend as the beach town continues to cope with spring break tourists following two fatal shootings.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the deployment after two murders occurred last weekend in Miami Beach. Spring break has become a source of stress and anger for local officials and residents as violent crowds have resulted in killings, violent confrontations with police and other unruly behavior in recent years.

"Florida is a law-and-order state. As part of Governor DeSantis's priority to protect Floridians and keep our communities safe, FHP is ready and prepared to act," said Dave Kerner, director of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

MIAMI BEACH SPRING BREAK SHOOTING LEAVES 1 DEAD, SENDS CROWD SCRAMBLING

The troopers will patrol the streets and will "stay as long as needed and protect the residents of the greater Miami area, and we will have zero tolerance for dangerous and illegal activity," Kerner said.

In response to the fatal shootings last weekend, Miami Beach has imposed a midnight curfew in an effort to control chaotic crowds.

The curfew mainly impacts South Beach, a popular destination for spring breakers, and will run from 11:59 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday, the city said in a news release. An additional curfew will likely be implemented Thursday through Monday.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said Sunday that numerous people visiting the area have brought multiple firearms with them and have "created a peril that cannot go unchecked."

"Despite unprecedented police presence, for two consecutive nights, Ocean Drive has been the scene of deadly shootings. So, tonight, Sunday March 19, we will be implementing a midnight curfew for South Beach as part of our emergency powers. In addition to a midnight curfew, the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption will be prohibited in the curfew area after 6:00 p.m. tonight," Gelber added.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.