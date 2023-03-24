Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a top rumored contender for the 2024 GOP nomination, revealed his secret to weight loss: stay away from the sugar.

During an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan that aired on Fox Nation Thursday, DeSantis was asked about his recent weight loss and how he is staying fit while leading the Sunshine State.

"At the end of the day, it's like New Year's resolution. Just get back in the swing of things. I have the same thing. I'm a vet. I'm an athlete and a military veteran. And so as governor, you can get caught up in a lot of other stuff," DeSantis said.

"I'm on a good regimen and will keep it going…I think the sugar is the biggest issue because basically if you do sugar, your body burns sugar. If you don't, it burns fat," the governor said, highlighting the importance of "working out and just eating halfway decent."

The pair then joked around about apparent rumors DeSantis eats pudding with his hands. "Have you ever eaten a chocolate pudding with three fingers?" Morgan asked.

"I don't remember ever doing that. I'm telling you, maybe when I was a kid," DeSantis laughed.

Former President Trump reportedly called DeSantis "fat" and "whiny" while speaking with individuals in private, according to New York Times writer Maggie Haberman's new book, but the governor remains unfazed by the critics.

"It's interesting, there are a lot of people when they go at you, sometimes they have really good ammunition. Like you're a crook. You did this. You did that for me. So for me, they're talking about pudding. Like, is that really the best you got? Okay, bring it on," DeSantis said silencing out the haters.

DeSantis then added that he does not eat pudding under his new diet. "No, it's sugar, man. You can't. You can be doing these things. I don't know. Maybe there's sugar-free pudding. I got to look into that and try to figure out how we go from there," the Florida Republican said.

When seen in Iowa in early March, a Twitter user shared a photo of the Florida governor and his new physique. "Holy cow @GovRonDeSantis looks FIT and ready for combat. Not sure how much weight he's lost but his health/appearance is not going to be one of Trump's punchlines in the debates," the user wrote.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.