Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis explained on Thursday that he is "more of an executive guy" in response to a question about whether or not he would join a potential ticket as former President Trump’s running mate come 2024.

"I think I’m probably more of an executive guy," the governor told Newsmax. "I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action."

"We’re able to make things happen, and I think that’s probably what I am best suited for," said DeSantis.

The leader was also asked if he would want Trump as a vice president should he be the GOP nominee.

DeSantis called it "interesting speculation."

"The whole party, regardless of any personalities or individuals, you have got to be looking at 2024 and saying, if the Biden regime continues, and they're able to pick up 10-15 seats in the House and a Senate seat or two, this country is going to be in really, really bad shape," he said.

DeSantis's comments come amid speculation regarding whether he is considering a run. The governor recently visited Iowa, throwing shade at both Trump and President Biden.

The former president, as well as his son, has stepped up his shots at "Ron DeSanctimonious" in recent weeks, with DeSantis lobbing hits back.

"Well, I would say if you look at some of the change from that … the major thing that’s happened that’s changed his tune was my re-election victory," DeSantis told Fox Nation's "Piers Morgan Uncensored" last week.

Trump had previously endorsed DeSantis for his first run for governor in 2018, but the former president said earlier this month at he "probably" regrets endorsing DeSantis.

He told Newsmax on Friday that any alliance with his potential primary challenger is "very unlikely."

Regardless of if DeSantis currently intends to take up the presidential mantle, his possible candidacy has the support of Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy.

"I believe it’s time for a new generation of leadership. It’s time for younger, but proven, leadership to offer America eight solid years of transformational change. It’s time for Ron DeSantis to be President of the United States," Roy said in a statement.