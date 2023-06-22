Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis picked up 15 endorsements from South Carolina lawmakers ahead of his town hall event in North Augusta.

The DeSantis campaign publicized the lawmakers' support on Thursday in an attempt to boost support in the state.

"Governor DeSantis’ leadership has made Florida a refuge for those seeking freedom in a nation where it is under attack," said state Sen. Josh Kimbrell, who is among the lawmakers lending their support to the DeSantis campaign.

RFK JR. SAYS HE'S DEMOCRATS' BEST CHANCE AGAINST TRUMP OR DESANTIS: I CAN BEAT JOE BIDEN

He continued, "No Republican in the country has beaten the radical left more than Governor DeSantis, and he is the only candidate in this race who can defeat Joe Biden, put energy back in the executive, and deliver on a bold conservative agenda that Republicans across South Carolina are looking for."

A total of 11 state representatives and four state senators came out in support of the Florida governor as he continues to muscle for the Republican Party nomination in an increasingly crowded field.

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

The list of new endorsements includes: state Sens. Josh Kimbrell, Dwight Loftis, Rex Rice, Danny Verdin — as well as state Reps. Gary Brewer, Micah Caskey, Bill Herbkersman, Bill Hixon, Brandon Guffey, Steven Long, Travis Moore, Dennis Moss, Chris Murphy, Roger Nutt and Ashley Trantham.

Two other Republican presidential candidates hail from South Carolina — former Ambassador Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

DeSantis remains one of the two most prominent Republican candidates alongside former President Donald Trump.

Trump, who in November launched his third straight White House campaign, is the commanding front-runner in the latest national and New Hampshire public opinion polls in the GOP nomination race.

DeSantis is a clear second in most surveys, trailing Trump but ahead of the rest of the field of Republican presidential contenders, who are polling in the single digits.