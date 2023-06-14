Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign and Twitter chief Elon Musk took aim at the Biden administration Tuesday after the White House shared a video to social media celebrating the "LGBTQI+ Community" and "our kids" that are a part of it.

"To the LGBTQI+ Community — the Biden-Harris Administration has your back," the White House wrote in a tweet on Monday. The post — shared four days after President Biden and first lady Jill Biden participated in a Pride Month event at the White House — was accompanied by a video showing the presidential estate lit in rainbow colors with narration from Biden.

"These are our kids. These are our neighbors. Not somebody else's kids; they're all our kids. And our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft," Biden said in the video. "It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country. LGBTQ Americans, especially children, you are loved, you are heard, and this administration has your back."

WISCONSIN COUNTY CONSIDERS SANCTUARY STATUS FOR TRANSGENDER KIDS

Biden's remarks drew immense backlash on social media, with hundreds of users reminding the Biden administration that their children are not the government's kids.

Sharing screenshots from the clip, the DeSantis campaign echoed that sentiment and wrote in a tweet: "They are not your kids."

Similarly, Musk, who has weighed in on several social and political issues since taking over Twitter last year, targeted the White House's messaging and insisted that children aren't "fodder" for the government.

"Our kids are not fodder for the government," he wrote.

The social media video came after Biden and the first lady hosted a "Pride Celebration" event at the White House on Saturday. A few transgender activists in attendance faced criticism after a video went viral showing them topless at the event.

Rose Montoya and others featured in the video posted by the trans model will not be invited to future events, a White House spokesperson said in a statement.

BIDEN RAILS AGAINST 'HYSTERICAL,' 'PREJUDICED' LAWMAKERS BANNING CHILD GENDER SURGERY: 'WE ARE NOT RELENTING'

"This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events," the statement read.

Montoya, a TikTok influencer and biological male who is transgender, originally posted the video from Saturday's event. It shows Montoya and another unnamed transgender activist, a biological female, baring their breasts on the South Lawn with the White House in view behind them.

Several GOP-led states have recently passed laws and restrictions on sex change surgeries or treatment for transgender children, a move Biden recently blasted as "hysterical" and "prejudiced" while speaking from the White House.

"As president, I was proud to end the band on transgender troops in our military, signed the Respect for Marriage Act, strengthen the civil rights protections for all LGBT Americans and advance LGBT human rights around the globe," Biden said.

"But our fight is far, far from over because we have some hysterical and, I would argue, prejudiced people who are engaged in all that you see going on around the country. It's an appeal to fear, and it's an appeal that is totally, thoroughly unjustified, and ugly," he said.

He went on to call the bills "hateful," and claimed they were "targeting transgender children, terrifying families, and criminalizing doctors."

Earlier this week, Missouri became the latest state to ban gender treatment for minors, following Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signing a similar bill into law last week. At least 20 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed reporting.