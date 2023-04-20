During a recent "Moms For Liberty" event Charleston, South Carolina, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., slammed LGBTQ indoctrination in public school and mentioned his commitment that schools under his watch will be "normal."

The governor specifically blistered the notion of teachers allowing their students to choose their own pronouns, calling it a fad that became cool only "two hours ago."

"You know, one of the things we’re doing – you know, we’re just nixing this whole idea of teachers saying, ‘Choose your pronouns,'" DeSantis said. "Like we never used to do that, so we’re just not going to do it in Florida schools."

The governor then quipped, "And we’re going to do normal school like everyone did for the whole history of our country until like two hours go." The audience responded with applause.

WHO'S IN AND WHO'S ON THE SIDELINES — YOUR GUIDE TO THE 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION RACE

DeSantis, a potential contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, talked about woke elements that have plagued public school education during the Charleston stop of his "Florida Blueprint" tour on Wednesday.

The tour offers Americans in other states to hear from DeSantis directly about his policies as governor that have made Florida a thriving conservative haven.

Joined by his wife Casey DeSantis for a portion of the appearance, the governor touched on one of the cornerstones of his conservative platform, removing what he considers radical LGBTQ and other woke propaganda from state classrooms.

FLORIDA EDUCATION BOARD EXPANDS LIMITATIONS ON GENDER IDENTITY LESSONS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The DeSantis administration has prioritized cutting wokeness out of state schools since it has been in power. The Florida GOP has moved to enforce laws banning pornographic material to school children, which has included recent LGBTQ books featuring graphic sexual content.

Progressives have been up in arms over this enforcement accusing the DeSantis administration of instituting book bans in public school libraries, however the governor has pushed back on such claims.

In March, the governor held a press conference where he revealed to TV cameras the books the media claimed he was banning. The books shown clearly displayed "sensitive" and "explicit" unfit for young audiences.

The fact that local channel WFLA cut its feed as DeSantis presented the material, seemed to prove his point.

The DeSantis administration has also combated wokeness in public school on a racial basis. Earlier this year, the Florida Department of Education – with the governor’s support – forced The College Board to remove all elements of critical race theory from a African American Studies course it had proposed for high schools before it could be approved by the state.