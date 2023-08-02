Supporters of former President Trump and other conservatives lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for what they said was an underwhelming response to news of the latest indictment against Trump, and said it shows he's the wrong pick for 2024.

"As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans," DeSantis tweeted shortly after news broke Tuesday that Trump had been indicted on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts. Washington, DC is a ‘swamp’ and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality. One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses — I will end the weaponization of the federal government."

The DeSantis tweet calling for an end to the weaponization of government was seen over 4 million times and "ratioed" mostly by Trump supporters and surrogates. They accused the Florida Republican of not speaking out forcefully enough against the specific targeting of Trump, not mentioning him by name and not promising a pardon.

PENCE COMES OUT SWINGING AT TRUMP FOLLOWING JAN 6 INDICTMENT: 'SHOULD NEVER BE PRESIDENT'

"It makes me really sad that the best, most based governor in America decided to base his entire presidential campaign on not knowing what time it is," Federalist CEO Sean Davis tweeted. "Robotically reciting ‘I will enact reforms’ is not how you respond when a corrupt government announces that it plans to throw its opposition in prison for the crime of opposition."

"Not a wartime conservative," political commentator Jack Posobiec tweeted.

"YOUR TOP POLITICAL OPPONENT IS BEING UNJUSTLY PERSECUTED," Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner tweeted. "Agree to pardon him! This is a sham and you know it. But you hope you benefit from it. SHAME ON TEAM DESANTIS!"

REPUBLICANS REACT TO 'SHAMEFUL' INDICTMENT OF TRUMP: 'OUTRAGEOUS ABUSE OF POWER'

DeSantis was criticized by some, including author Mike Cernovich, for not reading the indictment before he posted.

"‘While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment’ - sir, the indictment dropped 15 mins *before* you tweeted this," Vivek Ramaswamy Comms Director Zachery Henry tweeted. "This boilerplate statement doesn’t cut it."

"Had a chance to read this BS from the regime trying to interfere in the election by removing your number one political opponent on sham charges (for the third time) yet?" Harrington tweeted. "Give me a break. How do you beat the deep state if your goals are the same as theirs?"

Ramaswamy, another Trump rival for the nomination, said after the indictment news that "the corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump. This is un-American & I commit to pardoning Trump for this indictment."

The DeSantis campaign pointed Fox News Digital to a clip posted on their War Room Twitter account showing the Florida Republican speaking more at length about the indictment.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.