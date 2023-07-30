Derrick Lewis had a monster performance against Marcos Rogerio de Lima on Saturday night during their heavyweight bout at UFC 291.

"The Black Beast" came out firing on all cylinders. As soon as the bell rang to start the first round, the 264-pound competitor hit Rogerio de Lima with a flying knee and knocked him on the ground. Lewis then pounced on Rogerio de Lima and hit him in the face a few times.

Rogerio de Lima tried to get Lewis off of him while he was on his back. But Lewis kept on the attack and continuously punched his opponent in the head. As Rogerio de Lima tried to flip on his back to cover up, the assault continued and the referee stepped in and called the fight.

Lewis picked up his 27th victory in about 30 seconds.

"I just thought I'd throw some bulls--- out there and see if it lands," Lewis said of the flying knee to commentator Joe Rogan, via MMA Fighting. "It's been a long time coming. I've been wanting to hit mothef---ers for two years. I finally hit somebody."

Lewis had lost three consecutive fights going back to February 2022, with his last win coming against Chris Daukaus in 2021.

He came into the fight ranked No. 10 in the heavyweight division. Jon Jones is the UFC heavyweight champion.