The New Orleans Saints and veteran NFL quarterback Derek Carr have agreed to four-year deal, just weeks after the four-time Pro Bowler was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after nine seasons, the team announced Monday.

Carr, 31, had been linked to several teams in the offseason, including the Saints and New York Jets, but reports on Monday all but confirmed his move to the NFC South.

"We are excited to welcome Derek Carr to the New Orleans Saints," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement confirming the deal. "Derek’s experience, leadership and skillset will be an asset to our offense."

According to the NFL Network, the deal is reportedly worth $150 million with $100M in total guarantees.

Carr reunites with Saints head coach Dennis Allen, who started him as a rookie with the Raiders in 2014. Their time together was short, however, with Allen lasting just four weeks that season after losing every game before he was fired.

"I had the opportunity to work with Derek at the start of his professional football career," Allen said in a statement. "In addition to his talent, I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages of his career. From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek’s development into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League."

"Derek is an outstanding addition to the New Orleans Saints and I can’t wait to get working with him and the rest of our team this offseason."

Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217), but never managed to win a playoff game.

He was benched the final two games of the season, partly because of his struggles on the field and partly because they would owe him the guaranteed money if he got hurt.

The Jets, who are in hot pursuit of a veteran quarterback, made a strong push for Carr and were initially reported to be the favorites. According to reports, the Jets seemingly promised that Carr could become a first ballot Hall of Famer if he were able to end their Super Bowl drought.

