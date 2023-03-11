Denise Russo, known for starring in VH1’s reality television show "The X-Life," has died at the age of 44.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Russo’s death through a press release Friday and stated she was found "unresponsive on the floor" at a friend's home on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call on March 5 at a San Diego home.

"Despite aggressive attempts at resuscitation, her death was pronounced. Drug paraphernalia was located on scene," the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office stated in the press release.

The cause of death is still unknown, while the investigation is pending.

Russo has an 8-year-old son named Leo Wolf, who she shares with skateboarding star Pierre Luc Gagnon.

Before her death, Russo was a candidate for Inked Magazine’s cover girl. On her profile she expressed how much love she has for her son and their moments together.

"I love being a mom! I have an 8 year old beautiful son named Leo Wolf, boys rule btw and he’s the light of my life! We wrestle, I do my Russian wrestler accent and body slam little mouse on bed! Leo made life better and being his momma is a gift!"

The Inked Magazine site additionally listed a grand prize of $25,000 for the next cover girl. Russo noted what she would’ve used the winning money for.

"I would use the money to build a foundation to reconnect with my son. I went through a grueling custody battle and I am still recovering. The money would help bring the stability in life to reunite us."

Russo dated Gagnon on VH1’s "The X-Life," a reality television series that profiles several big names in the extreme sports business and their significant others.

The reality star was featured among three other couples on the show, including BMX jumper Cory Nastazio and freestyle motocrosser Jeremy Stenburg with their partners at the time.

Russo often showed off her body tattoos on her social media page, along with her son Leo Wolf.

Last month, she shared a video of Leo Wolf snowboarding and noted how proud she was of her son.

"This is my 8 year old son Leo Wolf snowboarding for only the 3rd time in his life. I am so proud of him and so proud to be his momma. I miss him so much every moment of the day and I can’t wait till we are together again. I love you my sweet boy with all my heart!"