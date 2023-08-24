Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., mocked former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani after the latter’s mugshot was released in Fulton County, Georgia’s case over the 2020 election.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is one of 18 named co-conspirators in the ex-president’s fourth criminal indictment in under six months. Trump and the other defendants are accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Giuliani’s booking photo made waves on social media, including with Trump’s Democrat critics.

"Smile Rudy your[sp] on camera," Omar quipped on her Instagram story.

MEADOWS, GIULIANI, OTHERS INDICTED ALONG WITH TRUMP IN GEORGIA 2020 ELECTION INTERFERENCE PROBE

Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., also poked fun at Giuliani's image, quipping on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I wonder who he's angry at?"

Jon Cooper, a former Long Island elected official who helped found an anti-Trump super PAC, wrote on social media, "As the former mayor of New York City, Giuliani is a disgrace to both the state and the entire country. Republicans don’t want us to share this picture. Should we blast it everywhere?"

SPECIAL PROSECUTOR TO BE NAMED TO PROBE GEORGIA LT. GOV. BURT JONES IN TRUMP CASE

Mugshots were also released Wednesday for ex-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The Trump ally told reporters after leaving the Fulton County jailhouse on Wednesday, "This is an assault on our Constitution." He also took aim at the Fulton County district attorney who led the probe.

GIULIANI MUGSHOT RELEASED AFTER HE TURNS HIMSELF IN ON TRUMP-GEORGIA 2020 CASE

"Fani Willis will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution ever when this case is dismissed. She has violated people’s First Amendment right to advocate, to petition the government for grievances, like an election they believe was… falsely conducted," Giuliani said. "The Biden state doesn’t have a right to tell you what the truth is."

The former president is expected to turn himself in at some point on Thursday. Willis gave the defendants until Aug. 25 to do so.

This is Trump’s fourth criminal indictment in under six months, and the second one related to the 2020 election.