According to a new piece from Politico, a broad group of Democrats are getting the "nagging" feeling that President Joe Biden’s re-election chances are not as strong as his campaign thinks.

The outlet claimed that though Biden’s team is sure they can continue their streak of electoral victories into 2024, other members of the president's party are looking at recent polling and wondering if Biden is being "too confident."

Reportedly top Democratic officials have "privately expressed anxiety" over Biden’s rematch with former President Donald Trump, sharing their belief that "the past cannot be considered prologue."

The Politico report published Friday opened with the Biden campaign’s assessment that the recent Trump CNN Town Hall in New Hampshire greatly helps their strategy in beating the former president in a 2024 rematch, stating, "Donald Trump’s CNN town hall on Wednesday night was viewed as a gift from the political gods inside Biden world."

However, it provided the counterpoint: "But within broader Democratic circles it fed a nagging and growing concern. Is the president’s team a touch too confident about a Trump-Biden rematch?"

The piece further described the rationale behind the Biden team’s good spirits over the state of the race, stating, "For more than a year, White House aides and Joe Biden allies have beat the same drum about the coming election: The world doubted us before and we’ll prove them wrong again. That conviction has only been fortified by the last two years, in which major legislative strides and a better-than-expected midterm came in the face of routine skepticism."

Politico then noted that not every Democrat is on that same page with that thinking. Some "top officials" are looking at the undercooked state of Biden’s campaign and getting nervous. The piece observed, "But as the campaign gears up, other Democrats are warning that the past cannot be considered prologue. Top officials privately have expressed anxiety about the state of the president’s reelection operation."

Citing their specific worries, Politico claimed, "There was internal debate among party luminaries about launching the campaign in April, with fears that the pieces were not yet in place and that the White House needed more time for the transition."

It continued, "Currently, there is no headquarters and only a handful of full-time staffers in place, not one of which is a finance director. The president’s political team refuses to discuss its fundraising numbers in public, sparking anxiety among donors that the number is underwhelming and could continue to lag as the summer months approach."

In addition to worries over the half-baked campaign, Democrats are also seeing new polls, like a recent one from ABC News, showing that a Trump-Biden rematch isn’t an easy win for the current president.

Politico quoted HIT Strategies CEO Terrance Woodbury – whose public opinion firm works "with a number of prominent clients in the progressive and labor ecosystem" ­– who said, "The ABC poll, while it is an outlier, it’s also a warning, right? They are a very confident White House. They are most confident in their record. He is a creature of the legislature and he believes that passing legislation is good governing and he’s passed some damn good legislation. But that ain’t always good politics."

The piece noted that Woodbury and other concerned Democrats think the Biden team has "grown too self-assured." It claimed, "the assumption that Trump’s continued presence on the scene — and his likely ascension to Republican nominee — will cure a lot of the current ailments is a recipe for complacency."

Combined with other factors plaguing the Biden presidency, it could be a big problem. Politico added, "That is especially problematic amid an economy Americans still feel unsure about, and as investigations into the president and his family have the potential to further complicate the election."

Biden aides however feel that the president’s legislative success and previous election wins "should allow them some leash."