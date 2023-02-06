Some Democrats are leaking their disdain for Vice President Kamala Harris to the press, with a few political bigwigs arguing openly that Harris is a major liability for 2024.

Harris is struggling to "define her vice presidency. Even her allies are tired of waiting," The New York Times headlined in an article Monday.

That's because one of the few issues that some Democrats are in agreement on — whether they're allies of the vice president or not — is that she is a disappointment, at best, the Times reported.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED AS 'UTTERLY INCAPABLE' AS HUSBAND EMERGES AS KEY BIDEN ADMIN PLAYER

"But the painful reality for Ms. Harris is that in private conversations over the last few months, dozens of Democrats in the White House, on Capitol Hill and around the nation — including some who helped put her on the party’s 2020 ticket — said she had not risen to the challenge of proving herself as a future leader of the party, much less the country."

Even some Democrats who were supposed to be supporters of Harris "confided privately that they had lost hope in her," according to The Times.

Democratic fundraiser John Morgan was one of the few voices to speak out on the record against Harris, arguing that her weakness as vice president will be "one of the most hard-hitting arguments against Biden."

KAMALA HARRIS ANONYMOUSLY HIT BY DEMOCRATS QUESTIONING HER 'BASIC POLITICAL SKILLS'

The argument only becomes stronger because of the president’s age, Morgan said.

"It doesn’t take a genius to say, ‘Look, with his age, we have to really think about this,’" he argued.

Joe Biden is already the oldest president ever to serve in office at 80 years old.

Morgan also took aim at Harris’ record of achievement as vice president.

"I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies," he said.

Multiple polls reflect Harris’ general unpopularity with voters, with roughly 39% of Americans saying they approve of the vice president's job performance, according to polling site FiveThirtyEight.

Harris has gained a reputation for flubbing speeches and speaking vaguely. One recent speech that Harris gave in honor of two former NASA astronauts was savaged on social media for sounding "like a 5-year old" wrote it.

"They strapped into their seats and waited as the tanks beneath filled with tens of thousands of gallons of fuel," Harris told the audience.

KAMALA HARRIS MOCKED FOR 'PATRONIZING' SPACE LAUNCH DESCRIPTION: 'LIKE A 5-YEAR OLD WROTE THIS'

"And then they launched. Yeah, they did," she added with a laugh.

Harris was similarly roasted for a video she put out last year of her telling children about space.

"You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes!" Harris said.

"With your own eyes! I’m telling you, it is gonna be unbelievable."

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP