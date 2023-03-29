Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ press secretary, Josselyn Berry, made headlines after a picture of an armed woman from a Twitter account of the same name appeared to threaten violent action against "transphobes."

It was the same day as the Nashville, Tennessee shooting.

28-year-old Audrey Hale, who identified as transgender, opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville Monday. Hale was shot dead by police, and some of the assailant’s writings were found in a nearby vehicle that revealed the attack was "calculated and planned."

"Us when we see transphobes," Berry's tweet read, including a GIF of a woman wielding two handguns.

The offending post from Berry, a Democratic operative and spokesperson for Hobbs, has since been removed from Twitter for violating the site’s rules.

Some Republicans in Arizona called out Berry for the post on Wednesday.

"Less than 12 hours after the tragic shooting in Nashville by a deranged transgender activist [Hobbs’] Press Secretary calls for shooting people Democrats disagree with," the Arizona Freedom Caucus tweeted.

While the tweet seems to have been removed by Twitter, the conversation was part of a longer exchange between Berry and other Twitter users on "transphobic" progressives, according to The Washington Times.

"If you work in the progressive community and are transphobic, you’re not progressive. Period. End of story. It’s not hard to understand but [your] bigotry masquerading as feminism absolutely is," Berry wrote.

"Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who is a feminist and progressive, has also come under attack from the left for being "transphobic."

Rowling has argued in return that woke gender ideology erases the "reality of women globally."

Berry was not the only political figure who took flack online for inflammatory comments following the Nashville shooting.

Left-leaning news outlets and liberal influencers attempted to blame the shooting — which killed six students and staff at a Christian private school — on Republicans and pro-Second Amendment supporters over the past week.

The Washington Post released a profile on Republican Rep. Andrew Ogles, sharing a Christmas photo of his family holding guns from 2021.

A Twitter account tied to the newspaper tweeted the article with the text, "GOP congressman from Nashville district ‘heartbroken’ by shooting. A 2021 photo shows his family with firearms," but it was subsequently deleted.

An MSNBC opinion columnist also pointed fingers at Republicans just hours after the shooting in a piece headlined, "The gap between GOP gun rights fantasy and Nashville's reality."

Gov. Hobbs' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.