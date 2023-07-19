Democratic U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, N.Y., on Wednesday appeared to accidentally reveal that President Biden had discussed Hunter Biden's foreign business deals with him during a hearing in which two IRS whistleblowers testified before the House Oversight Committee.

Goldman pressed IRS supervisor Gary Shapley, who previously blew the whistle on alleged political influence surrounding prosecutorial decisions throughout the federal probe into the president's son, about whether the president had any connection to his son's business dealings.

"Hunter told his dad, according to (Biden family business associate) Rob Walker, ‘I may be trying to start a company or try to do something with these guys,'" Goldman said. "Now let me ask you something. That doesn't sound much like Joe Biden was involved in whatever Hunter Biden was doing with the (Chinese oil and natural gas company) CEFC if Hunter Biden is telling him that he’s trying to do business with them, does it?"

Shapley agreed but noted that it shows that the younger Biden told his father that he was talking to the president about his business.

"That is true, Hunter Biden does try to do business," Goldman interrupted. "That's correct."

Goldman asserted that Shapley has no "direct evidence" connecting President Biden to any of his son's business deals, and that he actually has proof that he wasn't involved.

Moments earlier he referred to messages on WhatsApp that said President Biden only sat with his son and never discussed business dealings.

Another IRS employee, special agent Joseph Ziegler, whose identity was revealed during the hearing, testified before the committee that the president's youngest son raked in over $17 million from business deals in China, Ukraine and Romania, beginning while his father was vice president.

Those deals included multimillion-dollar payments to Biden family-linked companies from 2014 to 2019, including $7.3 million from Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

"This brings the total amount of foreign income streams received to approximately $17 million, correct?" Comer asked Ziegler.

"That is correct," Ziegler responded.

Zieler and Shapley allege that the officials at the Justice Department, FBI and IRS interfered in the investigation into Hunter Biden, moves they said were politically motivated.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar and Peter Kasperowicz contributed to this report.