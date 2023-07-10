A Democrat state representative in New Hampshire called members of Moms for Liberty "a--holes" and compared them to terrorists, as the up-and-coming parental rights group rises in influence.

"A--holes with casseroles, taliban in minivan," state Rep. Catherine Sofikitis said in a charged Twitter post about the group Sunday, garnering dozens of quote tweets condemning the tweet.

Sofikitis, who was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2016, received backlash from the New Hampshire Republican Party for the tweet, calling the comments "disgusting."

MOMS FOR LIBERTY RIGHTEOUS FIRE IS SPREADING FAST

"The saddest part is that they seem to reflect the Democrat Party's disdain for parents who dare to get involved with their children's education," said New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Chris Ager.

Tina Descovich, a Moms for Liberty co-founder, responded by saying elected officials need to stop "demonizing parents."

"Moms for Liberty members are joyful warriors that are standing up to reclaim the failing education system across America," Descovich said in a statement to NHJournal. "I would hope all elected officials would choose to work with parents to ensure a brighter future for all children instead of demonizing parents."

Moms for Liberty initially sparked backlash from members on the left after fighting back against mask mandates and critical race theory teachings, and advocating for the banning of explicit books in schools.

The nonprofit, which seeks to "unify, educate and empower parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government," has often been called a "hate group" by protesters who disagree with their push for parental rights in schools.

CONSERVATIVE MOM DESCRIBES 'FRIGHTENING; EXPERIENCE WITHPROTESTORS AT SUMMIT, THREATS TO TAKE HER BABY

Despite the backlash, Moms for Liberty recently held a successful national summit that featured several 2024 Republican presidential contenders as speakers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who highlighted that the group is "coming under attack by the left."

"I see that Moms for Liberty is coming under attack by the left, attack by the corporate media, protests out here in the streets. Now you know how I feel everywhere I go," DeSantis said, pointing to protesters outside the event. "But I want to congratulate you for that because that is a sign we are winning this fight."

Sofikitis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment regarding the tweet.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.