Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., fled the stage at her own book event Thursday night after anti-fossil fuel climate activists disrupted the evening by storming the stage and refusing to leave for several minutes.

Klobuchar was at George Washington University to promote her new book, "The Joy of Politics," when she was interrupted by members of the group Climate Defiance, who stormed the stage chanting "be a climate leader, live your values." The interruption forced Klobuchar to exist the stage.

"BREAKING: we just made the pro-oil Senator Amy Klobuchar flee the stage at her book launch party. Her book title? The Joy of Politics," the group tweeted Thursday along with a video of the incident.

"She refused to call on Biden to stop Line 3. She refused to call on Biden to stop Willow. She has tremendous power and she has refused to do anything with it to address the profound existential crisis we face," the group stated in a subsequent tweet.

The event was interrupted a number of times before activists took the stage, according to the university news site The Hatchet.

According to the publication, one activist asked the senator if she would pledge to stop oil drilling in Minnesota. Klobuchar said "we don’t have drilling" in the state and that she was "proud" Congress passed the 2022 Inflation reduction Act, which set goals to reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy.

Another attendee stood up from their seat about four minutes after the first interruption and asked Klobuchar if she would cosponsor the Green New Deal. Klobuchar said she has a "very good" record on voting for climate change measures but did not say she would cosponsor the legislation. Immediately after her response, protesters took to the stage, according to the site.