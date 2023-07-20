Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., argued Wednesday that the justice system could actually be "two-tiered" against Hunter Biden ahead of the latest hearing against the president’s son.

MSNBC host Jonathan Lemire questioned Goldman on Republican accusations that the Department of Justice "has been weaponized by this White House" in attacking former President Donald Trump while protecting Hunter Biden.

Goldman denied the claims, adding that Hunter’s recent tax charges proved the Justice Department was likely weaponized against him.

"Based on my experience, I’m shocked that Hunter Biden was even charged with these crimes. If you look at the history of civil and criminal enforcement of tax issues, and just look at Roger Stone’s case. He —he effectively did the same thing as Hunter Biden, and he simply paid a fine. So the fact that he’s even taking a plea deal in my mind demonstrates a two-tiered system of justice against Hunter Biden, not at all in favor of Donald Trump or the Republicans," Goldman said.

He also attacked the idea that there was any political motivation against Trump or in favor of the Biden family.

"And in reality, that’s why they are trying to attack the Hunter Biden investigation, which was an exhaustive investigation done by a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney. And now we have a special counsel who’s on the precipice of charging Donald Trump with this — with another indictment, but the special counsel by regulation is completely independent from the Biden Justice Department, which is exactly the point of it. So there is actually no basis to say that this is somehow a politically — somehow political interference or a weaponization, as they say, of the Department of Justice," Goldman said.

Rep. Jacob Moskowitz, D-Fla., appeared alongside Goldman during the segment and criticized Republicans for Wednesday's whistleblower hearing.

"This is about trying to hurt Joe Biden’s numbers and trying to help Donald Trump. This is not about the truth. This is not about Hunter. It’s simply about polling. Every time they hold a hearing, they test the polling and see if the message is working, this entire thing in the [House Oversight Committee] this year has been a circus," Moskowitz said.

The House Oversight Committee questioned IRS special agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler on their whistleblower allegations that investigators were repeatedly blocked and stonewalled from seeking further information that could implicate President Biden. The men maintained that there was a pattern of "slow-walking investigative steps" when it came to investigating Hunter Biden’s tax and gun charges.

MSNBC neglected to show live footage of the hearing on Wednesday, instead choosing to recap the event with limited segments.