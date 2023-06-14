Demi Lovato is still working on understanding her identity.

Lovato, who recently announced she was adding back in "she/her" pronouns in addition to "they/them" pronouns, explained why she made the change in a recent interview with GQ Hype Spain.

"I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting," Lovato told the outlet.

"And that is one of the reasons that has led me to also feel comfortable with the feminine pronoun. I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word."

DEMI LOVATO: MY MASCULINE AND FEMININE ENERGY ARE EQUAL

In 2021, Lovato announced she was nonbinary, and was choosing to go by they/them pronouns. About a year later, the singer shared that she was including she/her in how she identifies.

Lovato explained on the Spout podcast at the time, "I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy. So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom, and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me. Because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is, is about for me."

She added, "Recently I've been feeling more feminine, so I've adopted she/her again."

The "Cool for the Summer" singer echoed her comments about not feeling defined by a gender to GQ Hype Spain.

"For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women's bathroom, even though I don't completely identify with it. I would feel more comfortable in a genderless bathroom," Lovato explained in the interview, which was written in Spanish and translated to English by Google.

"Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me. I see myself conditioned to choose a woman because there are no more. I think this has to change. Hopefully with time there will be more options."

The "Confident" singer has acknowledged in the past there’s still more work to do for everyone.

"But I think what’s important is, like, nobody’s perfect," she said on the "Spout" podcast.

"Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It’s just all about respect."