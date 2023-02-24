Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘THIS IS EUGENICS’ - Dem under fire for abortion comments including complaining about cost of children with disabilities. Continue reading …

ONE YEAR LATER - Ukrainian refugees, citizens speak out on anniversary of Russian invasion: ‘Do not forget us.' Continue reading …

DEATH ROW DIATRIBE - Cop killer uses last words to trash DeSantis before execution. Continue reading …

‘WITH A HEAVY HEART’ - Five executives of tragic plane crash identified. Continue reading …

ON THE STAND - Judge Jeanine on why Alex Murdaugh's testimony was 'brilliant.' Continue reading …

-

POLITICAL DEBATE BREWING - Republicans to kick off 2024 presidential primary debates in Milwaukee. Continue reading …

BOOT-IGIEG - Pete Buttigieg roasted for choice of shoes during East Palestine visit. Continue reading …

SUPPORT GROWS - Fox News Poll: Half say US should support Ukraine as long as it takes. Continue reading …

‘COULD HAVE DONE MORE’ - Defiant Dem attorney Kim Gardner blasts AG move to remove her, blames 'voter suppression.' Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

THE ‘EXCEPTIONS WILL SWALLOW THE RULE’ - Biden's new asylum policy slammed. Continue reading …

BITING THE HAND THAT MAY FEED HIM - Charles Barkley calls CNN 'a s--- show' while in talks to host primetime show with Gayle King. Continue reading …

‘TO INFINITY AND BEYOND’ - Pixar exec explains why 'Lightyear' flopped at the box office. Continue reading …

STATING HER VIEW - Joy Behar lashes out at East Palestine residents after Trump visit. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - How did Pete Buttigieg screw this job up? Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - There is no limit to the war in Ukraine. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Pothole Pete and his team didn't have much to offer. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - How does America's chief salesman measure up? Continue reading …

WHAT’S THE ‘OPI?’ - We need an 'Omelet Price Index' to show real pain caused by Biden inflation. Continue reading …

START YOUR ENGINES - Meet the American who created NASCAR. Continue reading …

‘HAS TO CHANGE’ - New York Democrats in chaos as far left goes to war with party leadership. Continue reading …

ROCK STARS UNITE - Beatles' Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones collaborate as surviving bandmates recapture glory days. Continue reading …

WAR HAZARD - Biden’s weakness emboldened Putin’s Ukraine invasion. One year later, we’re more at risk. Continue reading …

WATCH: BABIES AND BUBBLES: See these adorable elephants play in a bath at zoo in Syracuse, New York. See video …

WATCH: East Palestine, Ohio train derailment was ‘preventable’: Richard Fowler. See video …

WATCH: Rep. Tom McClintock issues warning on border crisis: If it isn't in your community, it will be soon. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we'll see you first thing Monday.