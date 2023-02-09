Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was attacked in the elevator of her apartment building Thursday morning, her chief of staff revealed in a statement.

Chief of Staff Nick Coe said the incident took place Thursday morning at the Washington, D.C. residence.

"This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC.," Coe said in a statement. "Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

Coe said the congresswoman called 911 and the suspect fled the scene.

NJ COUNCILMAN RUSSELL HELLER KILLED IN MURDER-SUICIDE AT PSE&G FACILITY

The statement noted that there was "no evidence that the incident was politically motivated."

"Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," Coe said.

According to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital, Craig told police that she saw the male suspect "acting erratic" in the lobby of the building, "as if he was under the influence" of "an unknown substance." Craig then said, "Good morning," to the man before she went into the elevator, according to the report.

DEMOCRATS HOLD KEY TOSS-UP SUBURBAN DISTRICT IN MINNESOTA

The report said the suspect also entered the elevator and then started doing pushups before punching Craig "on the chin area of her face" and grabbing her by the neck. She then threw her hot coffee at the suspect and escaped before officers arrived, the report said.

Craig has represented Minnesota in the House since 2019.

Two officers canvassed the basement-level parking area of the building but did not find the suspect.