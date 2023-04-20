A 17-year-old suspect has turned himself in to authorities in connection with a shooting at a Delaware mall earlier this month that left two teenagers wounded and prompted an evacuation, authorities said,

The suspect was charged with facilitating a riot, second-degree conspiracy and offensive touching on Wednesday after investigators identified him as a suspect in the Christiana Mall shooting, the Delaware State Police said.

The teenager, whose name was not publicly released, was committed to a Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services facility on a $15,000 secured bail.

Investigators are still working to identify two other male suspects, also believed to be teenagers, who were involved in the incident.

The shooting unfolded after the three suspects confronted an 18-year-old male as he was leaving the mall’s food court around 6:30 p.m. on April 8, police have said.

Police said that as the suspects began to physically assault the victim, two of the victim’s friends intervened and fought the suspects.

During the fight, one suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband and fired multiple rounds, striking the first victim and his 16-year-old friend three times in their torsos and lower body before fleeing the mall, police said.

The wounded victims were treated at hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Another 18-year-old victim who was standing on the sidewalk outside the mall entrance was struck once in a lower extremity. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The gunfire sent shoppers fleeing from the mall as police and other first responders descended on the scene. The mall was evacuated and remained closed Sunday due to the Easter holiday but reopened the following Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.