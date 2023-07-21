Tracey Edmonds, a television producer and longtime girlfriend of Deion Sanders, provided an update on health status of the Colorado Buffaloes.

The NFL legend underwent another surgery this week to repair blood clots in one of his legs. He initially had a procedure to remove blood clots from his left thigh and leg in June. On Friday, Edmonds said the second surgery was successful.

"Thank you Lord for another successful surgery!! We thank you for giving #CoachPrime Deion Sanders the strength to fight these challenges and we have Faith that you will give him the VICTORY! We are so GRATEFUL for all the doctors, nurses, and staff who have blessed him on his road to recovery!" Edmonds wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

"Following the success of his last procedure and upon advice of his doctors, Coach Prime is scheduled for a subsequent, routine follow-up procedure on July 20," a spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week. University officials initially described Thursday's surgery as a "routine follow-up."

Edmonds also expressed gratitude for the support that Sanders has received as he has dealt with the blood clots.

"And we thank ALL OF YOU for your BEAUTIFUL prayers! They bring tears to my eyes when I read them and they fill us with HOPE and STRENGTH! God bless all of you!" she wrote.

Sanders said the latest procedure would also straighten out his remaining toes on his left foot. He previously had to have some of his toes amputated due to complications from the blood clots.

Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly stepped in at the Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas on Friday as Sanders continued to recover.

"Unfortunately, his recovery will preclude him from attending Pac-12 media day, but he is fully expected to be back coaching in time for fall camp," Sanders said in a YouTube video earlier this week.

Sanders has also made it clear that he plans to be on the sidelines coaching when Colorado opens the season on Sept. 2, when the Buffaloes travel to Forth Worth, Texas, to face TCU. The Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in last year's College Football Playoff semifinal game before losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship.

"I promise you when we go to TCU, I'm running out in front of our team. I promise you that," Sanders said.

Sanders was an eight-time Pro Bowler and won two Super Bowls during his storied NFL career. Prior to taking the head coaching job at Colorado, Sanders coached at Jackson State for three seasons.

The Buffaloes have struggled in recent years and are coming off a 1-11 season.