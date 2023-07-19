Deion Sanders will not make his highly anticipated debut at the Pac-12 media day Friday.

The first-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach is scheduled to have a "routine follow-up" medical procedure related to the blood clots in his legs Thursday, the university announced.

Sanders will be recovering during the conference's media day, and defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will take Sanders' place at the event.

"Following the success of his last procedure and upon advice of his doctors, Coach Prime is scheduled for a subsequent, routine follow-up procedure on July 20," a university spokesperson said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, his recovery will preclude him from attending Pac-12 media day, but he is fully expected to be back coaching in time for fall camp."

Colorado confirmed Sanders' son, Shedeur, and star wide receiver Travis Hunter would attend the event in Las Vegas.

"Everyone at CU wishes coach a fast recovery, and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon. Defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will represent CU at Pac-12 media day events along with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter."

Shedeur and Hunter both played under Deion at Jackson State last year. Shedeur is widely expected to handle the starting quarterback duties this upcoming season.

In a video posted to YouTube Wednesday, Sanders announced the blood clots in his right leg would be addressed in this latest procedure. Last month's surgery removed the clots in his left leg. He said Thursday's procedure would also straighten out his remaining toes on his left foot.

"I want you to hear it from the horse. I don't like hearsay and he say and she said. And they said, OK, it's what I said. All right? I apologize that I'm not going to be at the Pac-12 media day to have another surgery tomorrow," Sanders said in the video.

"They already took care and got them out of this leg," Sanders said later in the video. "Now, we gotta get them out of there."

Sanders has previously mentioned a procedure on his right leg would happen "soon." The NFL legend also noted surgery to remove blood clots would have to be done before doctors could straighten his toes.

Sanders faced blood flow issues over the years. When he was coaching at Jackson State, he missed three games due to the amputation of two toes on his left foot.

During the 2021 Tigers football season, Sanders would routinely use crutches or ride a scooter on the sidelines.

The Sanders era at Colorado officially begins Sept. 2, when the Buffaloes travel to Forth Worth, Texas, to face TCU. The Horned Frogs defeated Michigan in last year's College Football Playoff semifinal game before losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the national championship.