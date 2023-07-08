Pat Shurmur appears to be making his return to the college football ranks.

The former New York Giants head coach will join Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado, according to multiple reports.

Shurmur did not coach in 2022 after his two-year stint as an offensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos came to an end. He was the Giants' head coach from 2018-2019.

He ended his Giants coaching career with a 9-23 record in two years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shurmur was on the Colorado campus earlier this week, according to 9News Colorado. Shurmur would bring more than 20 years of NFL coaching experience to the Buffaloes' staff.

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is entering his second season as an analyst under Sanders.

DEION SANDERS REACTS TO COMMENTS FROM ANONYMOUS PAC-12 COACH

The Broncos averaged just 20.2 points per game with Shurmur handling the playcalling duties in Denver.

Shurmur did earn AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year honors in 2017 when he was the Vikings' offensive coordinator, the season Minnesota advanced to the NFC championship.

In addition to his NFL experience, Shurmur has plenty of familiarity with college football. He spent several years as an assistant with Michigan State and was the offensive line coach at Stanford in 1998.

Sanders arrived in Boulder amid plenty of fanfare after he posted a 27-5 record in three seasons at Jackson State.

Sanders is tasked with turning around a Colorado football program that has struggled in recent years. He has overhauled the roster with a whopping 18 players entering the transfer portal.

Sanders arrival has sparked excitement among the Colorado fan base. More than 47,000 fans attended the Buffaloes' annual spring game in April.

Sanders underwent surgery late last month to remove blood clots in his legs.