USC quarterback Caleb Williams already knows where he wants to play professionally.

The defending Heisman Trophy winner still has another year of college ball before he heads to the NFL, but he's likely to be the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He's sure hoping a particular squad has that selection: the Miami Dolphins.

"I like to be around younger coaches," Williams told People. "I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad. That’s probably my No. 1 spot."

"I also like the colors," he added. "The colors are pretty cool and the weather’s good."

Williams may need a reality check, though. The Dolphins just made the playoffs, so it'd be very hard to see them fall to the worst record in the league with the hopes of acquiring his talents.

Of course, Miami could trade up in the 2024 draft (assuming Williams declares and his stock remains sky high), but again, considering the likelihood that they'll be a playoff team, their picks wouldn't exactly move the needle.

There also is another issue - Miami already has a young, promising quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa. The soon-to-be 25-year-old suffered two concussions during the regular season, one of which was the subject of much controversy, so who knows what his future may hold, both short and long-term.

Williams did later add that he'd play "anywhere," but also mentioned the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons as teams atop his wish list.

The latter two are surely in the quarterback market, while the Niners, at this point, probably have too many.

The rising junior just threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns to go along with 10 touchdowns on the ground.

So while he doesn't have 32 teams on his list, most of the 32 certainly have him on theirs.