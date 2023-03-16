Rick Allen, the drummer for Def Leppard, was attacked by a 19-year-old outside a Fort Lauderdale hotel, according to a police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Allen was smoking a cigarette outside the Four Seasons near the valet when Max Hartley, who had reportedly been hiding behind a pole, ran at the drummer and allegedly knocked him over. The fall caused Allen hit his head on the ground, causing injury, police reported.

A woman came out to help after Allen was attacked. Hartley then allegedly attacked the unnamed woman and knocked her to the ground before repeatedly striking her. She was able to run back into the hotel, but was followed by Hartley, who allegedly grabbed the woman by her hair and dragged her outside, according to the report.

The 19-year-old was arrested later after fleeing the area. Police said he was found by Conrad hotel staff while he walked through the parking garage allegedly damaging vehicles.

Allen gave a statement to police and revealed he would like the perpetrator to be prosecuted.

Hartley was charged with one count of abusing an elderly or disabled person without harm.

A representative for Allen did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Police noted in the report that the victim had lost his arm in 1984. Allen was involved in a near-fatal car crash that year that took his left arm. Afterward, he had to re-teach himself how to drum.

"A lot of my peers, a lot of fans, my family… a lot of encouragement, they all tried to help lift me up and then finally I got it," he told Page Six in November. "I got to a point where I realized I can do this… It wasn’t until after the fact that I discovered the power of the human spirit and that’s what really propelled me to where I am now."

He continues to be the drummer for Def Leppard. The band performed over the weekend with Mötley Crüe in Hollywood, Florida.