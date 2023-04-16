MSNBC personality and Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart suggested that the Declaration of Independence "rings hollow" in the wake of Republican legislation against the will of the people.

Capehart introduced "The Saturday Show" by quoting the founding document and contrasting it with the actions of the GOP.

"’We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’ The Declaration of Independence certainly rings hollow today as the Republican Party continues to push legislation that is not only wildly unpopular and dangerous, but also strips these unalienable rights from Americans," Capehart said.

Although his claim was about the Republican Party, Capehart initially began this attack by focusing on the Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling regarding access to mifepristone.

MSNBC’S JOY REID SAYS GOV. ABBOTT, GOP HAVE A ‘LYNCHING VIBE’, ‘LUST’ TO HURT OR ‘KILL’ POLITICAL OPPONENTS

"Friday, the Supreme Court ordered continued access to mifepristone until the Court could make a final decision on Wednesday. Polling shows a majority of Americans, 64%believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and we'll get into that later," Capehart reported.

Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson, who appeared as a guest, also attacked the Supreme Court, arguing that there should be concern over the upcoming ruling due to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"We have a Court that overturned 50 years of precedent last summer, so we have to be deeply concerned for the patients who, you know, I spoke to one colleague yesterday, who said she had a patient coming in at 9A.M. and worried that the Supreme Court decision wouldn't come down until, well after midnight, and the ability to get to the patients coming in, that's the kind of disruption we are seeing because of this lawsuit," Johnson said.

RON DESANTIS SIGNS SIX-WEEK ABORTION LAW, DELIGHTING PRO-LIFERS AND ‘DEVASTATING’ ABORTION SUPPORTERS

This recent comment was one of many that Capehart has made against Republicans. In Mar. 2022, he claimed that Gov. Ron DeSantis’, R-Fla., bills such as the Parental Rights in Education Act and the Stop W.O.K.E. Act were proof that the GOP targets "white, male, cisgender, heterosexual" voters.

While interviewing President Biden in October, Capehart also admitted that he was "scared" about the potential impact the midterm elections could have on democracy.

"Mr. President, I’ll be honest: I’m scared," Capehart said. "Millions of Americans are scared, and they’re concerned about the concerted attacks on democracy, on voting, and how that’s going to impact the midterm elections."

He also asked Biden, "Can our democracy survive when the Republican Party is — it only cares about power?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden agreed that Capehart "should be concerned" over the degradation of the Republican Party.

"I think we’re at one of those inflection points in history where we’ve reached a point where there has been such a division that you have what I call the ‘Mega MAGA Republicans’ who are - think that it’s alright to threaten violence, think it’s - that’s not inappropriate - talk about how they are concerned about security. But yet you saw what happened on January 6, the whole world saw it. But I think there’s reason for concern," Biden responded.