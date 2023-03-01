A conversation with the classic children’s author Roald Dahl recently resurfaced where he warned he would send an ‘enormous crocodile’ to devour any who altered his books.

Publisher Puffin UK was widely condemned after several Roald Dahl books were updated with more sensitive language. Descriptions of characters as "fat" or "ugly" were removed while gender-neutral language was applied to make the decades-old books more "inclusive." The Roald Dahl Story Company defended the publisher's decision to Fox News Digital, suggesting that "it's not unusual to review the language" used in works of the past and that the changes were "small and carefully considered."

After a wave of anti-woke outrage, the published relented and announced that it will also be releasing a classic print of the author’s books with the original language.

The Guardian recounted a recorded conversation from 40 years ago where Dahl appears to have anticipated somebody might try to alter his works, and proposed humorous threats against them.

EUROPEAN PUBLISHERS REFUSE TO CHANGE ROALD DAHL'S WORKS: ‘HIS HUMOR IS SECOND TO NONE’

"The conversation took place in 1982 at Dahl’s home in Great Missenden, Buckinghamshire, where he was talking to the artist Francis Bacon," The Guardian recounted. "I’ve warned my publishers that if they later on so much as change a single comma in one of my books, they will never see another word from me. Never! Ever!"

He then suggested the "enormous crocodile" from his work or the mythological Norse god of thunder would defend his books from rewrites, "When I am gone, if that happens, then I’ll wish mighty Thor knocks very hard on their heads with his Mjolnir. Or I will send along the ‘enormous crocodile’ to gobble them up."

TARGETED AUTHOR SALMAN RUSHDIE OUTRAGED OVER CHANGES TO ROALD DAHL BOOKS: ‘ABSURD CENSORSHIP’

Bacon replied, "There must be no changes to an artist’s original work when he is dead for any reason whatsoever."

Dahl alluded again to his Norwegian heritage and noted, "I just hope to God that will never happen to any of my writings as I am lying comfortably in my Viking grave."

Barry Joule, a friend of Bacon who recorded the conversation noted that the two men had been, "pleasantly oiled with drink and in a good mood", and that discussion of "red-line postmortem changes to any artist’s work" sparked loud debate.

The Guardian quoted him further, recalling that Dahl was "’banging his fist down so hard all the glasses shook and wine spilled’ and Bacon thumped his wine glass down with such force that "I thought he would break it.’"