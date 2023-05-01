...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Portions of DownEast, East Central, and North Central
Maine, including the following counties, in DownEast Maine,
Hancock. In East Central Maine, Penobscot. In North Central Maine,
Piscataquis.
* WHEN...Until 1245 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1006 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is
causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor
drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the
advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of a tenth to a quarter of an
inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will
result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Bangor, Old Town, Ellsworth, Bucksport, Dover-Foxcroft,
Dexter, Newport, Blue Hill, Greenville, Guilford, Brownville
Junction, Orono, Brewer, Hampden, Hermon, Corinth, Milo, Deer
Isle, Veazie and Dedham.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&