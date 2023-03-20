De-transitioned teenager Layla Jane is suing Permanente Medical Group and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, the medical providers who performed a double mastectomy on her when she was just 13 years old after beginning to identify as transgender two years before.

Now 18 years old, Jane is accusing the hospital system of "intentional fraud and concealment" involving her gender transition, alleging the doctors pushed her into the procedure and characterized her gender transition as the only way to treat her preexisting mental health problems.

"I don't think I should've been allowed to change my sex before I was legally able to have sex," Jane told Fox News' Laura Ingraham last Thursday. "I don't think I'm better off for the experience, and I think transitioning just completely added fuel to the fire that was my preexisting conditions."

Jane said she previously struggled with mental health, including suicidal ideation, before deciding to transition going into adolescence. Her attorney Harmeet Dhillon alleged Jane's caregivers failed to administer the necessary mental health treatments before performing the double mastectomy and never informed her that 80% to 90% of teens eager to transition desist from doing so.

"Informed consent was missing here," Dhillon said during the segment. "It is impossible for a child to give informed consent, and it is impossible for parents who are not fully informed and with a child that was not properly treated [cannot] also give that consent."

Jane's lawsuit, according to reports from The Blaze, alleged doctors warned her of an increased risk of suicide if she failed to transition to male, adding that they gave her parents a binary option of living with a "live son" or suffering the consequence of having a "dead daughter."

She also stated she suffers from a plethora of issues, including body dysmorphia, anxiety, depression and pubertal struggles, according to a letter from her attorneys.

Jane's lawsuit noted a series of health struggles brought on by the "permanent irreversible mutilation," including inability to breastfeed, increased likelihood of an inability to conceive, and endocrine problems.

Dhillon, who also represents de-transitioner Chloe Cole, alleged the lines used by doctors at Kaiser Permanente must be scripted since the same "live son" or "dead daughter" binary was allegedly used in both instances.

"I was given no information about rates of desistance or anything like that. Really, the surgery and the treatments were kind of pushed as the only way forward."

Dhillon said Jane's breasts cannot be reconstructed, slamming the push for gender-affirming care as "experimentation on America's children."

In a statement provided to "The Ingraham Angle," Kaiser Permanente wrote, "Our physicians and multi-disciplinary care teams practice compassionate, evidence-based medicine founded on sound research and best medical practices to provide comprehensive services based on individual needs of each patient…."

"The care decisions always rest with the patient and their parents, and, in every case, we respect the patients' and their families' informed decisions about their personal health."

Fox News Digital also reached out to Kaiser Permanente for comment but did not immediately receive a response.