A woman known by community members as "grandma" in one Washington, D.C. neighborhood helped put a 15-year-old in the ambulance after he allegedly attempted to carjack her as she was leaving to go to chemotherapy.

The attempted carjacking occurred on Feb. 17 at around 8:30 a.m. in the 22nd St. Southeast neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, which said the 15-year-old suspect entered the senior citizen's vehicle "demanding keys" to the car. Police say that the victim attempted to pull the teenager out of the car while yelling for help from her family.

The woman told WJLA that she told the teenager he wasn't taking her car.

"Next thing I know, he walked up talking about, 'give me your keys, I got a gun.' I said, 'baby, you better shoot me, because you’re not taking my car," the woman said.

After she yelled for help, neighbors in the area came running to her assistance. The teenage suspect attempted to run away, but was caught by neighbors.

"They caught him and I said, 'oh, you going to jail today. You definitely going to jail, yes you are," the woman said.

Police say that the teenager eventually had to be transported to the hospital for injuries "incurred by [the victims] family members." A police report states that a fake gun was found on the suspect.

"And they said it’s a wonder he wasn’t dead," the woman told the news outlet. "On 22nd Street? He must didn’t know where he was. Nobody has seen this boy before."