A pregnant woman was shot and killed, and her baby remains in critical condition, Washington, D.C., authorities said amid a manhunt is on for the gunmen.

The shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 37th Street in the southeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

The woman, identified by police as 22-year-old Samya Gill of Fort Washington, gave birth before dying from her injuries.

Gill was in a parked vehicle with a man when another vehicle pulled up and two armed men jumped out, police said.

The gunman fired on the vehicle and struck Gill and the man several times. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is a brazen act. It happened in the middle of the day," Police Assistant Chief of Patrol Services, Andre Wright, said during a press conference at the scene.

The suspects fled in their vehicle but they were captured on security video, police said.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. Wright said the shooting appeared to be "targeted" after detectives reviewed surveillance video in the area.

The shooting comes just days after a pregnant Washington state woman was gunned down in her car at a Seattle traffic stop.