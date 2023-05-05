Washington, D.C., officials say their city is unable to accept new migrants, as they officially reached their capacity for housing migrant families.

D.C.'s Department of Human Services (DHS) said that the Office of Migrant Services' (OHS) temporary lodging program for families has been full as of April 26.

"New intakes are temporarily paused at this time while we continue our work helping families identify pathways for long-term sustainability and self-sufficiency based on their needs, both inside and outside the region," DHS said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"OMS continues the processing of arriving buses, helping to facilitate onward travel, and providing information and resources to those arriving in the District on buses and other modes of transportation," the statement added.

LORI LIGHTFOOT PLEADS WITH GOV. ABBOTT TO STOP SENDING MIGRANTS TO CHICAGO: ‘DANGEROUS AND INHUMANE’

According to the release, OMD is housing 1,249 people from 370 families in three D.C. hotels. The migrants are given food, shelter and medical care, in addition to school enrollments and "robust case management."

The D.C. Council passed an emergency measure to give migrants more resources, but Councilman Robert White says the city needs assistance from the federal government.

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT LASHES OUT AT TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT AFTER 50 MORE MIGRANTS ARE BUSSED TO CHICAGO

"At this point, we have exhausted resources," White told FOX 5 DC. "Either they have to get a ticket to another place, or we will see families sleeping on the street."

"I support putting more rainy day funds forward but that just means we end up back in the exact same place in a few weeks if more systemic things don't change," White added. "Those things include funding from the federal government and the federal government taking a look at work requirements."